BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYD stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 121,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. BYD has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

About BYD

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

