Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.92

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.92 and last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 112300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CBT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Cabot Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 13.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

