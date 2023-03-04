Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Price Target Cut to $4.81 by Analysts at Benchmark

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.81 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Caesarstone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

