Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Price Target Cut to $4.81 by Analysts at Benchmark

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.81 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.
Caesarstone Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.
