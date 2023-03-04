Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $248,370.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

