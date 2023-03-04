Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLMT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.70 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $20.13 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

