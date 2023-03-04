Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kitwave Group (LON:KITW)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on the stock.

Kitwave Group Stock Performance

KITW stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £178.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,275.00. Kitwave Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135.28 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 256.46 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.36.

Insider Transactions at Kitwave Group

In other news, insider Paul Young sold 323,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.81), for a total value of £754,050.91 ($909,920.25). Company insiders own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

