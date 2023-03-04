Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on April 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.676 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.