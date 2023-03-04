Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CBWBF stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

