Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAJ. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAJ opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.41. Canon has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

Canon Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Canon by 58.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 832.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canon by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.