Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CAJ. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Canon Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CAJ opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.41. Canon has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $25.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon
Canon Company Profile
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
