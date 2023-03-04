CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 646.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Price Performance

CASBF remained flat at C$7.71 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.78. CanSino Biologics has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$18.20.

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

