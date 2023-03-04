Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 560,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.40. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

