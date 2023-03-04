Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 31.94% and a negative net margin of 10,033.16%.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 1.7 %

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 88,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

