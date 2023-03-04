CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Price Performance

CareDx stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. CareDx has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $447,903. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.