CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAXW remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. CareMax has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. CareMax makes up approximately 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

