CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $11.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARG. Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered CarGurus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.82.

CarGurus Stock Down 1.3 %

CARG stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CarGurus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

