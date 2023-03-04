CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CARG. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.82.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $45.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CarGurus by 23.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarGurus by 17.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

