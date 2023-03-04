Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of RENEU remained flat at $10.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENEU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

