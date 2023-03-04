Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $211.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $173.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.56.

Shares of CASY opened at $213.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.87 and a 200-day moving average of $222.84. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

