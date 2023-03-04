Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Casper has a market cap of $449.19 million and $12.19 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,543,542,542 coins and its circulating supply is 10,803,148,440 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,541,598,722 with 10,801,329,295 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04269937 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $19,858,612.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

