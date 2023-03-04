Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Up 12.9% in February

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 8,630,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after buying an additional 165,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.45. 1,199,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.