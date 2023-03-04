Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 23,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cathay Pacific Airways in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

