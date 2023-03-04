CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.71.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.79 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 16,614 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 37,717 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 over the last three months. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $538,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 447,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $4,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.