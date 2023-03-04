Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Shares Up 3.6%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 12,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

