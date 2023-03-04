CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.76 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $79.43 million and $6.76 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00040436 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022317 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00220586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,393.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

