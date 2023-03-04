Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.28

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 3.98 ($0.05), with a volume of 125,840 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.27. The company has a market cap of £5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

