ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

