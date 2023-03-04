Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.11

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.11 and traded as high as C$9.27. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$8.81, with a volume of 841,907 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.40.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,033.33%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

