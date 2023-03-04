Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.40.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.07. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

