Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24), Zacks reports. Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 147.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.
Chimerix Stock Down 3.6 %
CMRX stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
