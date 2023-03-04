Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24), Zacks reports. Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 147.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Chimerix Stock Down 3.6 %

CMRX stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 623,268 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,504,714 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

