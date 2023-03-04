China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in February

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Up 0.2 %
China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 53,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.71.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
