China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in February

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 53,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

