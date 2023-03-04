Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Announces None Dividend of $4.80

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.80 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67.

Chord Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $98,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares in the company, valued at $31,649,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $1,156,053 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

