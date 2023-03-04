Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCVI. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 30.3% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

CCVI remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Friday. 258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

