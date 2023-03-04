Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $286.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.39. Cigna has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.