Citigroup Cuts Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $27.50

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.86.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

PEAK stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,668,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $386,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

