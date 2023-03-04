Citigroup Raises Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $14.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,299.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,625 shares of company stock worth $6,404,157 over the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 41.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

