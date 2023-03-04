Citigroup Trims COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price to $19.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CMPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $363.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
