Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

CFG stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

