Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $11.36 on Friday. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

