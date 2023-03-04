Clarus Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Clarus has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.69. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Clarus

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading

