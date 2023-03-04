Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

