Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Equity Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,443.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $522,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of GLQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 97,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,872. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 11.13%.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

