Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,381.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $45.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

