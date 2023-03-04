Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after buying an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after buying an additional 486,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.