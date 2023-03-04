Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.02 Billion (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $6.19 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,585.96 or 0.07094276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00423853 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,408.49 or 0.28649153 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

