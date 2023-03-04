Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,721,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,659 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.