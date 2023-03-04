Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNAF opened at $13.60 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

