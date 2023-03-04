Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Commercial National Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNAF opened at $13.60 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.34.
Commercial National Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commercial National Financial (CNAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.