Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL) Announces $1.36 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.357 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
