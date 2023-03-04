Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.43

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.43 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 57.29 ($0.69). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 56.89 ($0.69), with a volume of 33,210 shares.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £295.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.59.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of €2.00 ($2.13) per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,048.58%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.