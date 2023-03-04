Comparing TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TOMI Environmental Solutions and CN Energy Group., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -50.88% -30.01% -23.67% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and CN Energy Group.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.75 million 1.62 -$4.43 million ($0.18) -3.53 CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.31 $2.23 million N/A N/A

CN Energy Group. has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CN Energy Group. beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

