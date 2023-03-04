COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.46.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
